<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">KNOTT, Gerald "Jerry"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Gerald "Jerry" Knott, 91, of Roswell, GA passed away on May 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Jacqueline W. Knott in 2006 and son Al Kennedy in 1971. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Jerri and Ben Kelly of Alpharetta, GA; son, David Knott and Kathy Hames Knott of Lawrenceville, GA; Daughter Cathy Kennedy of Norcorss, GA; brother- in- law, Sam White of Placerville, CA and brother -in -law, Edwin White of Goldsboro, NC. He was born in Petersburg, VA and graduated from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army and performed his duties as an instructor at the Quartermaster School at Fort Lee, VA. He worked his entire business career in the food service industry in management positions. He organized his own company in 1990 and managed it successfully until his retirement. He loved and was very proud of his family and life long friends. His favorite pastimes were golf, Virginia Tech football, good music and dancing, and he was an avid student and collector of the American civil war artifacts. He lived a fulfilled life and cherished every moment. All to attend the Sunday, May 16, 2021 graveside service at the Green Lawn Cemetery should gather at the Roswell Funeral Home at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the WoundedWarriorProject.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the Roswell Funeral Home website. A celebration of his life will be hosted in his honor at a later date. Please practice social distancing at the service.</font><br/>