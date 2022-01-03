Hamburger icon
Knapp, Jane Crosby

KNAPP (CROSBY), Jane

Jane Crosby Knapp, 68, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, a former longtime resident of Sandy Springs, GA, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Arrangements have been made by A.J. Desmond and Sons, MI for Jane to have an intimate graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs on January the 5th.

Jane was the beloved wife of Dr. William Knapp for thirty-six wonderful years. All would agree Jane's greatest joy was being a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Her descendants include William (Reagan) Knapp, their two girls, Arwyn and Kaia, of New Zealand and Elizabeth (Eugene) Hsu, and their daughter, Kate, of Huntington Woods, Michigan. Jane is preceded in death by her brother, Jack Crosby Jr., her father, Jack Crosby Senior, and her Mother, Nell Crosby.

Jane had a zest for life that could bring a smile to everyone's face and bloom to anyone's garden. Her life was cut short by a difficult battle with Glioblastoma, the most aggressive type of brain cancer. She will live on in the hearts and gardens of many of her friends and family forever.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org

