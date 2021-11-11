KLOPPER, Ralph Maurice, M.D.



Ralph Maurice Klopper, M.D., age 86, died November 10, 2021, from complications of multiple myeloma. In addition to his parents, Sara and Oscar Klopper, he was predeceased by his sister Tammie Klopper. Ralph, born in Kansas City, MO, attended the U. of Missouri as a pre-med, followed by the U. of MO. Medical school, fulfilling a lifelong dream that began as a young child to become a physician. His post medical school training was at Duke U. Medical Center, and later the joint psychoanalytic program at Emory University/Columbia U. in NY . He was a board-certified psychoanalyst and training analyst and spent many years in private practice. He was assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Emory U. medical school, a teaching analyst at Emory U. Psychoanalytic Institute, and past president of the Atlanta Psychoanalytic Society. Ralph had a wonderful, quick sense of humor and a wide range of interests including worldwide travel, classical music, gourmet food, old movies, golf, and jogging. A longtime member of Temple Sinai, he supported Jewish causes throughout his lifetime. Ralph is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth. They met when Ruth was 16, dated through college, and married during medical school. He is also survived by his sons Mark Klopper, wife Michele, granddaughter, Ilana; son Joshua Klopper, wife Elizabeth, granddaughters Nava and Tessa; and brother-in-law Larry Friedman. Donations, if desired, may be made to the Emory Winship Cancer Institute. A graveside funeral will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 14 at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs with Rabbi Ron Segal officiating. Shiva will follow the service at Ruth and Ralph's home at 925 Edgewater Trail, Sandy Springs 30328. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

