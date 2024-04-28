KLEINHANS, Kenneth Earl



It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing our much beloved, Kenneth "Ken" Earl Kleinhans, who, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2024, at home at the age of 84 years. Ken was born on November 15, 1939, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



He was the son of the late Zeno Kleinhans and Emma Lang Kleinhans.



Ken grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and was the third of five children, three sisters, and one brother. Along with his mother and father; he was preceded in death by his brother, Lyle Kleinhans. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Judith "Judy" Ann Schneider Kleinhans; two daughters, Kristi Kleinhans McCarthy (Mason) of Sandy Springs, Georgia, and Paula Kleinhans Curtin of Columbia, South Carolina; his three granddaughters, Emma, Grace and Annabel McCarthy; as well as sisters, Shirley Swiecichowski (Cy), Joanne Ksicinski (Jim) and Jean Zancanaro; along with numerous other family members, cherished friends and acquaintances.



He was an alumnus of St. John Cathedral High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, class of 1958. From 1966 until 1973, he owned and managed the infamous watering hole, The Water Street Pump, on the Milwaukee River in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he met his wife, Judy, in 1966, on their grand opening. In 1980, Ken moved from Milwaukee and made his home with his family in Atlanta, Georgia. Here he was a successful realtor, business owner and property manager, for many years until his retirement. His most cherished legacy in life was his role as husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor, zest for life and positive attitude but most especially for his love of basketball. He was an avid basketball player from the time he was a child up until he was even in his 70's, when he still traveled to compete in tournaments. He was known for his incredible "left hook" and passion for the game. The friendships he made playing basketball throughout his life were invaluable.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, on Wednesday, May 1, at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30328. A reception will immediately follow at Ken's favorite spot, Lucky's Burger and Brew, 1144 Alpharetta Street, Roswell, Georgia 30075.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ken's name to Atlanta Academy Basketball Program, 2000 Holcomb Woods Parkway, Roswell, Georgia 30076, to honor his love of the game.



