Kirk, Harry

Harry L. Kirk, 94, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away peacefully December 23, 2021, with his beloved wife of 66 years, Lois, by his side. Harry was born in Grayson County, VA, on September 17, 1927, and was predeceased by his parents, Mastin Kirk and Molly Phipps Kirk. After serving in the Navy, he attended the University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied Science, leading to a career in aviation design and structural engineering. While working in Hagerstown, MD, he met and married Lois Snyder. They eventually moved to Atlanta, GA, with the Lockheed Martin Corp., where he enjoyed an extensive career that included travel to many locations and interesting projects. He and Lois lived in England for a period, leading a team on the C-5 wing design and manufacture, which was a great source of pride for Harry. He was then honored with being included in the inaugural flight, delivering the first plane. Harry is survived by his brother, Rex Kirk (Glenna); sister, Betty Jo Webber; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by sisters, Ada Spencer (Dale), Frances Guthrie (William), and Kate Fonger (Charles); brother, Ralph Kirk (Flora Jean); and brother-in-law, Lee Snyder (Thelma). A graveside service will be held December 30, 2021, at 10:00 AM in Hagerstown, MD, Salem Reformed Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the name of Mr. and Mrs. Harry L. Kirk for the support of the University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied Science, Charlottesville, VA.


