King, Mary

Mary Gossett Dalton King, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at home August 22, 2023, after a courageous battle with ALS. Mary Gossett was a native of Atlanta, Georgia, born to Jim and Mary Helen Dalton, February 2, 1953. After graduating from The Lovett Schools, she received a B.A. in Art History from Converse College. She married the love of her life, fellow Lovett classmate, Marsh King, in 1979. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James G. Dalton, Sr.; and her beloved sons, Dalton Marsh King and Brice Garrison King.



Throughout her life, she displayed a keen awareness of the natural world. Her sensitive observation of nature inspired her personal interpretation of art. She was an accomplished artist in multiple media, focusing on silver craftsmanship for over 25 years. She had exquisite taste and was an avid collector, haunting the antique and art markets of Atlanta and the world. Her enthusiasm for the decorative arts led her to create a warm and inviting home, where she entertained frequently. Mary Gossett's magnetic personality drew people to her, and the Kings loved nothing more than traveling the globe with family and friends. Always curious and observant of other cultures, she delighted in the best and most beautiful the world offered.



Mary Gossett was the personification of a steel magnolia, a delicate and gorgeous blossom, but tough and resilient as steel when life got hard. She was beautiful inside and out. People were drawn to her sensitive, kind, intelligent, loyal, and, above all else, loving personality. Her quiet, reserved nature belied deep strength and fine character. She is irreplaceable in the hearts of those who loved and knew her, but the echo of that love will last forever. Her last gesture to Marsh was a beautiful smile and a thumbs up that she was okay.



Almost two years ago she was diagnosed with ALS. She faced her illness with grace, dignity, bravery, an indomitable spirit, thoughtfulness, and unflinching faith in Jesus Christ. She believed in the healing power of Christ, and she knew God was with her on every step of her journey.



She is survived by her husband, Marsh B. King; son and daughter-in-law, Blake and Bailey King; grandchildren, Stella and Parks King; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Jay Steele; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Alcina Dalton; and a wealth nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in the sanctuary at Trinity Presbyterian Church (3003 Howell Mill Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30327); a reception will follow at the church. The link to the livestream of the service is https://control.resi.io/webplayer/video.html?id=921f33fe-e82d-46fd-853a-320e8d720433.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to "Made 4 Christ". Pastor Mary Office was a great comfort to Mary Gossett during her illness. https://linktr.ee/Made4Christ, or Made 4 Christ, 425 S. Main, Ashburn, GA 31714.



