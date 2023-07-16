KING, Ira Renae



Ira Renae King, age 59, of Decatur, GA, passed away on July 8, 2023. She was a vibrant and joyful individual who loved to laugh and joke. Ira had a bubbly personality and possessed the most beautiful smile. She was known for being genuine and giving. She stood firm in her beliefs. Anyone who knew her could always count on her to mean what she said and say what she meant. Ira had a passion for traveling and exploring different parts of the world. She gained the title of a World Traveler.



Ira is survived by her daughter, Lesheka King; grandson, Jerone Wilson III (17); son, Stan (Tay) King; and granddaughters, Tatyanna King (16), Tiara King (11), Amina and Amira (3); and grandsons, TJ King (1) and Khalil (2). In addition, she is survived by her niece, Nyghya and Kyndyl Banks; aunt Betty Myrick; and cousins, Gail (Micheal) Warren, Cheryl Ray, and Gary Ray. Ira leaves behind a host of friends and co-workers who will cherish her memory.



She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Carrie Lovett; aunt, Johnnie Jackson Little; and sister Wanda Banks.



In her educational journey, Ira attended John F. Kennedy Middle School (Atlanta, GA) and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School (1981) (Atlanta, GA).



Ira dedicated 30 years of her career to Stewart Brothers Inc. During her time there, she accomplished her goal of learning how to drive dump trucks and obtained her CDLs. Her hard work and dedication led to a promotion as a dispatcher.



Ira joined Atlanta Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church at a young age and later returned, becoming a member and being baptized as an adult.



In her free time, Ira indulged in various hobbies. She loved traveling around the world, attending social events, concerts, plays, and movies. She had a spiritual side and embraced natural remedies, natural healing, and a vegan lifestyle with Organic Living.



Per Ira's request, she was cremated without a funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 23, 2023, in Decatur, GA.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, contributions can be made to her children and grandchildren. Ira Renae King will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her laughter, warmth, and zest for life will forever be cherished in the hearts of her loved ones.



