ajc logo
X

Kilgo, Lucille

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KILGO, Lucille

Lucille V. Kilgo, age 96, of Conyers, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.A. and Willie Vines; son, Joseph Michael Kilgo. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Ann Kilgo-Harris; son, Stephen and Barbara Kilgo; grandchildren, Lisa Harris and Paul Braund, David Harris and Christina Romanach, Luis and Amy Beltran, Shea and K. C. Kilgo, Erin and Todd Meredith, Cameron and Joy Ayer; great-grandchildren, Tori, Victor, Maddie, Casey, Chase, Blake, and Eric. Mrs. Kilgo was a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 60 years. She served as worthy Matron of Glenwood Hills Chapter #438 five times before the chapter consolidated with Gleaner Chapter #347 and was the Grand Electa in Georgia. Mrs. Kilgo was the advisor to the Rainbow Girls. She had a great star love for all her star members and enjoyed working with them, especially at dinners and making what she called her posies to give to those sick and hospitalized. Funeral Services are scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 3:00 PM, with Reverend Alec Wrad officiating at the Scot Ward Funeral Services Chapel, interment to follow. The family will accept friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, the day of the service. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens

699 American Legion Rd.

Conyers, GA

30012

https://www.scotward.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Mayor, police chief: Atlanta ‘will not tolerate’ violent protests 3h ago

Credit: CHARLOTTE B. TEAGLE

Mohawk Industries warns of shortfall; net income down 83% from year before
11h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Few breaks expected during some heavy showers
8h ago

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
14h ago

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High school basketball scores from Friday
The Latest

Mitchell, Alan
Galina, Morton
2h ago
Johnson, John
2h ago
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top