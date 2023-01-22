KILGO, Lucille



Lucille V. Kilgo, age 96, of Conyers, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.A. and Willie Vines; son, Joseph Michael Kilgo. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Ann Kilgo-Harris; son, Stephen and Barbara Kilgo; grandchildren, Lisa Harris and Paul Braund, David Harris and Christina Romanach, Luis and Amy Beltran, Shea and K. C. Kilgo, Erin and Todd Meredith, Cameron and Joy Ayer; great-grandchildren, Tori, Victor, Maddie, Casey, Chase, Blake, and Eric. Mrs. Kilgo was a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 60 years. She served as worthy Matron of Glenwood Hills Chapter #438 five times before the chapter consolidated with Gleaner Chapter #347 and was the Grand Electa in Georgia. Mrs. Kilgo was the advisor to the Rainbow Girls. She had a great star love for all her star members and enjoyed working with them, especially at dinners and making what she called her posies to give to those sick and hospitalized. Funeral Services are scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 3:00 PM, with Reverend Alec Wrad officiating at the Scot Ward Funeral Services Chapel, interment to follow. The family will accept friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, the day of the service. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.

