KERNACHAN, Evelyn



Evelyn Nelson Kernachan, age 88, passed peacefully in her sleep on January 10, 2024, at her home, succumbing to a brain hemorrhage. Born in Mobile, AL in 1935, Evelyn's journey was marked by a life rich in love, education, and service.



Evelyn graduated from Murphy High School in Mobile, AL, and later attended Samford University, known as Howard College during her time there. A distinguished student, she served as the Secretary for her class and was a member of the A Cappella Choir. She earned a BA in Education, laying the foundation for a fulfilling career dedicated to shaping young minds.



Following a year of teaching in Birmingham, AL, Evelyn had the opportunity to teach in Anaco, Venezuela from 1959-60. She then moved to Atlanta, where she continued to impact young lives as an elementary school teacher. In 1961, she married John Kernachan and raised three children.



While raising her family, Evelyn found joy in singing with the Sweet Adelines Chorus and teaching at The Wesleyan School. She became an integral part of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir for several decades, taught Sunday School and ESL, and eventually worked in the Wee School Ministries. She retired in 1997.



She is survived by her brother, Glenn; her three children, Charles, Ginger (John), and Linda (Dan); and her six grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, John; brother, Gary, and her parents. A memorial service to celebrate Evelyn's life will be held on February 23, 2024, 11 AM at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Rd., Marietta, with an informal reception immediately following at the church.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com