Kennedy, Donald

Donald Morris Kennedy, age 84, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away of natural causes at his home on October 9, 2022. Don was born on July 6, 1938, in South Amboy, New Jersey to parents, Robert and Eleanor Kennedy. During World War II, Don and his family moved frequently around the country with his father's employer, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. In 1950, Don's family moved to Atlanta and built a home on Wood Valley Road. He attended Northside High School and participated in the track team, competing at local and state levels. Don graduated from Northside in the Class of 1956, where he made many lifelong friends. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Following graduation in 1960, Don served in the United States Army Reserves, earning the rank of 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps. Don began his professional career working for DuPont Chemical Corporate Sales division in their Chicago, Boston and New York offices. In 1966, Don returned to Atlanta to begin his career in commercial real estate. Over the years, he worked for Adair and Company, Cushman and Wakefield and managed a private real estate portfolio for a family office in Cartersville, GA. Don proudly made the daily commute to Cartersville in his Mercedes Turbo Diesel, eventually retiring it with almost 400,000 miles. Later in his career, Don ventured out on his own, partnering on developments of smaller apartment and commercial properties. Don and his wife, Clinton, lived in Brookwood Hills for more than fifty years where they raised their son, Doug. Following his retirement, Don could be seen greeting neighbors on his daily neighborhood walks and enjoying cooking his legendary Brunswick stew. He was a diehard Georgia Tech fan, a loyal Atlanta Braves fan and loved throwing the football with his son and later his beloved grandchildren. Above all else, family meant the most to him. Don was a member of the Carl Sanders YMCA, where he and son Doug would spend time walking the track and hitting the machines. He attended Trinity Presbyterian Church for much of his life and in later years attended Northside Methodist Church. Don was preceded in death by his father, Robert G. Kennedy; and his mother, Eleanor A. Kennedy. He is survived by his wife, Clinton Kennedy; son, Douglas Kennedy; daughter-in-law, Kelly Kennedy; grandchildren, William "Will" and Katherine "Kate" Kennedy of Atlanta, GA; his sister, JoAnne Kennedy; nieces, Katherine (Snyder) Gregori and Nell (Snyder) Winslow of New York, NY. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive, Atlanta, GA 30305. A reception will follow the service in Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Northside United Methodist Church, www.northsideumc.org or The Shepherd Center, https://foundation.shepherd.org/how-to-give/.

