KELLY, David



63, of Lilburn, GA, passed away from ALS/Lou Gehrig's Disease at his home on Sunday, July 30, 2023. David was born to MaryLou McCarthy Kelly and Richard A.Kelly in Boston, MA on August 19, 1959. David is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sydney Kelly (8/8); sons, Jordan David Kelly (27) and Bryce Allenby Kelly (24); his beloved dog, Murphy; his siblings, Debbie (Scott) Swinwood; niece, Amber Swinwood; nephew, Taylor Swinwood; sibling, Patricia (Ed) Thompson; nephew, Brian Thompson; brother-in-law, Bruce A. Baber (Lupita); and niece, Sofia Baber.



David grew up in the Chamblee, Tucker area and attended Henderson High School. He graduated from Georgia State University with a BBA/Accounting degree. David's profession as a CPA included both public accounting and privately held businesses.



David had a deep passion for coaching and being involved in leadership roles for youth sports for many years.



David has maintained loyal friendships from childhood, business and coaching.



David's most important role was as a devoted husband and PROUD father of his two amazing sons.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 26, at 1:00 PM. Service will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA 30031. Your kind support of his family during this time is the only gift they need. If so inclined, please make a donation to your favorite charity or to The ALS Association of GA in his name.





