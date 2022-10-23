KELLEY, Saundra



Sunrise: July 29, 1948 - Sunset: October 3, 2022



Born in New York City, Saundra Allison Kelley was the daughter of William Kelley and Eleanor May Kelley. She lived most recently in Atlanta, having retired after teaching in the Houston Independent School District. Previously, she was an account executive at BellSouth in Houston. Before moving to Houston, Saundra spent time acting in college, off-Broadway, and on television.



Saundra leaves her daughter, Eleanor Portia Kelley; her brother, Kofi Lomotey; her first cousin, Gloria Best; her sister-in-law, A. Nahuja; her niece, Shawnjua Tien Kelley; her nephews, Juba Jabulani Lomotey and Mbeja Makiri Lomotey; her second cousin, David Nisbet; her grandnephew, Isaiah Jelani Lomotey; her grandnieces, Ayanna Kelley Fraser, Nia Marie Lomotey, Nora Sanaa Lomotey, and Zola Therese Lomotey.



There will be a celebration of life for Saundra on Saturday, November 12, at 11 AM at St. Mark United Methodist Church in midtown Atlanta.

