KEEL (Cheney), Barbara



January 2, 1933 -



September 4, 2022



Barbara Cheney Keel, 89, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed on Sunday, September 4 ,2022. Ms. Keel was born in Atlanta, GA, the daughter of the late Howard Walter Cheney and Rachael Bradford. She attended Bass High School and Auburn University where she was also a member of Delta Zeta Sorority.