KAUSCH, Virginia F.



Virginia F. Kausch, age 91, passed peacefully on October 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Anna Laniewski, husband Waldemar, son William, and seven brothers and sisters. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Laura (David) Cerny, grandchildren Leah (Jason) Smither, Eric (Ashley) Cerny and Michael (Laura) Cerny. She was greatly loved by her great grandchildren, Jack, William, Graham, Amelia, Claire, Stella and Nora. She was a special aunt to many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church in Roswell on Tuesday, November 3rd at 10:30 am. https://www.northsidechapel.com/



