JONES, Alexis Napier



Alexis Napier Jones, 31, of Atlanta, passed away from a brief illness on Saturday, May 29. She was surrounded with an abundance of love by her family, including her incredible aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Alexis was born in Atlanta on July 13, 1989. She went to school locally at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School and St. Pius High School. She was engaged to be married in November of this year to Andrew David Greene. She attended Georgia Southern University. Alexis was a full time Mother. She was a proud member of the Suwanee Mom's Club. She was an avid reader, a passionate chef, a zealous gardener, a crafty artist, and a fierce friend to many. She was an especially proud mother, sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin, and niece.



Alexis was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harry and Harriet McDevitt and Frank Wayne Jones Sr.



Alexis is survived by her fiancée, Andrew David Greene; children, James 8, Gabriel 5, and Augustus 3; sister, Isabella Katherine Jones; parents, Frank Wayne Jones Jr. and Julia McDevitt Jones and grandmother Terry Meeks Jones.



Pallbearers will be Frank Wayne Jones Jr., Harry Franklin McDevitt Jr., Patrick Joseph McDevitt, Sean Lawrence McDevitt, Brian Hayes McDevitt and Andrew David Greene.



Visitation will be at 11:00 AM Friday June 4, 2021 followed by a memorial service at 12:00 PM at H.M. Patterson - Oglethorpe Funeral Home, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30319. Monsignor Richard Lopez of Christ the King is officiating. A private family burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. Arrangements are by Patterson's Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Alexis's name to Bridgeway Hospice & Palliative Care located at 2000 Riverside Pkwy Suite 107 Lawrenceville, GA 30043 or The Autism Society of Georgia.



The family of Alexis Napier Jones wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of Emory Hospital System. Also we extend a special thanks to Bridgeway Hospice & Palliative Care Nursing Staff, in particular Malasha Henry, Marquitta Crawford, Twanda Lumpkin, Maria Slaughter, and especially Nakisha Williams who was with us to the end.



