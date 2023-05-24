JOHNSON, Phyllis



Johnson, Phyllis, age 83, of Stone Mountain, passed on May 17, 2023. Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 26, at 11:00 AM, Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home - Scottdale, GA, Interment will be immediately following, at Washington Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be held Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 12:00-8:00 PM, at Gregory B. Levett, Scottdale Chapel.

