Johnson, Patricia

Patricia "Pat" C. Butcher Johnson, age 81 of Snellville, took Jesus by the hand as he led her to her heavenly home for eternal rest on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother who will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known her. As for her daughters, she was truly an angel on earth. It comes with heavy yet joyful hearts to see her leave behind her earthly wings and pick up her well-deserved heavenly wings. Pat retired in 2001 after 30 years of service with Southern Bell/BellSouth/AT&T. Prior to beginning her phone company career, she was a preschool teacher at Gladeview Baptist Church and Gateway Baptist Church both in Miami, Florida. She lived an exemplary Christian life and made a tremendous impact on many. She will always be remembered as a kind, soft spoken, beautiful lady with a heart of gold who always had a smile on her face. She constantly received compliments on her regularly styled gray hair, dark brown eyes, and gorgeous complexion. Pat was an extremely talented lady who enjoyed many hobbies over her lifetime. Years ago, she loved making her own porcelain dolls. More recently she enjoyed working in the yard, shopping with her daughters, and playing and sitting with our five beautiful dachshunds. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Donnie Lee Johnson, in 2006; parents, Delbert & Louise (Flint) Butcher, Sr.; brother, Delbert Butcher, Jr.; sister & brother-in-law, Margaret & Glenn Johnson. Pat is survived by her daughters, Sheri Lee Johnson, and Jennifer Ann Johnson, both of Snellville; brother & sister-in-law, William Joseph & Carol Butcher of Zephyrhills, FL; sisters & brothers-in-law, Amanda Sue & Bill Spicer, Linda & Kirby Ford, all of Lawrenceville; sister-in-law, Joy Butcher of Miami, FL; brother-in-law, Fred Johnson of Tavares, FL; sister-in-law, Charlotte Johnson of North Ft. Myers, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 6, 2022, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends before the service from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. The burial will follow at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Grayson. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100.




