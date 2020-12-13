JOHNSON, Martin L.



Martin L. Johnson was born August 7, 1933 in Wauseon Ohio to Robert E. Johnson and Malona Jordan Johnson.



He passed from this life to his eternal home on December 9, 2020.



He grew up in Toledo, Ohio and attended The Ohio State University where he was a Phi Kappa Sigma and met his future wife. After graduating in 1956 with a degree in history he served in the Air Force as a F-86 pilot at the air base in Misawa Japan, as well as serving in Texas and Nebraska. He moved his family to Atlanta in 1965 and worked as a commercial real estate investment analyst for Mass Mutual for over 30 years, a job he loved. In the years after retirement he was active in his community through DECA and working for the annexation of his neighborhood to Chamblee. He had a lifelong love of learning, was an avid reader, a lover of golf and classical music and was a faithful caregiver to his family.



Martin was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Joan Riggs Johnson and also by his son, Mark Riggs Johnson and his daughter, Paula Hampton.



He is survived by his brother Robert H. Johnson of Traverse City Michigan, his daughter Marta (Van) Sliger of Cookeville Tennessee and son in law Ed Hampton of Lawrenceville, Georgia. He leaves behind his grandchildren Chase, Haley and Matthew Sliger and Lauren (Jeremy) Hudson and Ben (Christine) Hampton as well as 5 great-grandchildren: Luci and Martin Sliger and Isabelle, Savannah and Eli Hudson.



Services will be held at a later time in Ohio. I Thess 4:13-14



