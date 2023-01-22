JOHNSON, John L. "Jack"



John "Jack" L. Johnson, age 92, passed away at his residence on Monday, January 16, 2023. Jack was born April 30, 1930, in Jacksonville FL, to John L. and Rebekah Morris Johnson. After settling in Atlanta Jack graduated from North Fulton High School in 1949. He attended both Georgia Tech and the U.S. Naval Academy and then served in the U.S. Naval Reserves.



Jack began his career in sales, but entrepreneurship became his calling. He subsequently founded multiple companies in the commercial door and hardware industry and introduced the first cardkey locking system for hotel guestrooms in the United States. Through Jack's effort, The Peachtree Plaza Hotel was the first to implement this new guestroom technology in 1979. In 1983 Jack founded Entry Systems, Inc., which quickly became the national leader in the installation and service of electronic smart locking systems in the US. After his retirement Jack followed a calling to serve again, and reentered the workforce in 2001 where he was a concierge and greeter at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta GA for the next 9 years of his life. Jack spoke every day about how much he loved his job and newfound friends at the hospital, where he became affectionately known as "Mr. Jack".



Jack was a passionate Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket where he was a Life Member of the Alexander-Tharpe Fund. He was a member of the Buckhead Boys, Capital City Club, and the Atlanta Rotary Club. Jack was a tennis player and avid golfer who loved his weekend rounds with friends and family at the Capital City Club.



Jack's biggest passion was his family where he enjoyed family beach trips to the Georgia Coast as well as holiday family dinner gatherings. He always made time for personal conversations with each family member sharing positive nuggets of wisdom. He never hesitated to share his personal faith journey with others and always expressed his gratitude to God for all his blessings in family and friends.



Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John (Jack) and Rebekah; his daughter, Sissy; and his brother, Bob Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Peggy Barton Johnson; his children, Tamra Johnson Hiles (Tommy), Jack Johnson Jr. (Emily), Jamie Johnson (Laura); and grandchildren, Lee Hiles (Taylor), Rebekah Arnett (Spencer), Ryan Johnson (Naomi), Callie Mixon (John Allen), Lacey Johnson, Cole Johnson; and brother, David Johnson (Karen); and sister-in-law, Meredith Johnson; 2 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at The Cathedral of St. Philip on Monday, January 23 at 2:00 PM. The family will receive guests prior to the service beginning at 1:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to United Cerebral Palsy of Georgia, 3300 Northeast Expressway, Bldg. 9, Atlanta, GA 30341.



