Johnson, Calvin

JOHNSON, Jr., Calvin Crawford



Calvin Crawford Johnson, Jr. passed away on January 16, in Kennesaw, Georgia at the age of 65. Calvin was a bright spirit who lit up every space he entered, a kind friend who never hesitated to reach out a helping hand, and an effective advocate who fought tirelessly for the rights of the wrongfully convicted.



Calvin was born to Calvin Crawford Johnson, Sr. and Jo Ann Jones Johnson in Cincinnati, Ohio. He grew up alongside his sisters, Judith Cheryl Johnson Hill, and Tara Ann Johnson Burkett. He moved to Atlanta with his family at the age of 13. He is a 1975 graduate of Southwest High School and achieved a degree in Mass Communications from Clark Atlanta University. He worked at MARTA in Atlanta for over 23 years, holding many different roles including Station Manager and Acting Superintendent of Station Services and Rail Transportation.



Calvin was the first person in Georgia to be exonerated by DNA evidence in 1999 (with the help of the Innocence Project) after spending 16 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. In the years after his release Calvin partnered closely with the Innocence Project and the Georgia Innocence Project and fought passionately alongside them to help and correct wrongful convictions. He published a memoir titled "Exit to Freedom," served on the inaugural board of directors for the Innocence Project in New York, and served as Chair of the board of directors for the Georgia Innocence Project. He also testified before legislative committees and met with and won over many government leaders in advocating for reform of the criminal legal system. Calvin was a leader in his community and was always the first to offer a listening ear and helping hand as a mentor to dozens of newly released exonerees. Calvin was a captivating storyteller who shared his stories with tens of thousands of people over the years in classrooms, at national conferences, and on television and radio. He had a contagious laugh, an unmatched warmth, and an uncanny ability to connect with anyone and everyone he met, which made him an impactful advocate, mentor, and friend.



Calvin is survived by his daughter, Brianna Jo Ann Johnson; his sisters, Judith Cheryl Johnson Hill, and Tara Ann Johnson Burkett; brother-in-law Eric Vincent Hill; nephews, Stephen Charles Johnson, Anthony Napoleon Burkett, Michael David Burkett; two grand nephews, two grand nieces; and partner Denise Brown. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, January 26, at Zion Hill Baptist Church - 6175 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta GA 30331.

