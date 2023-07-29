Johnson, Burl

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

JOHNSON, Burl

Mr. Burl Lamarr Johnson, age 79, of Stonecrest, passed Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Burl was born on July 16, 1944, in St. Louis, Missouri to Marie Johnson. He was the middle child, and the only boy. Burl was a businessman in Miami and Atlanta. He was the owner of Fifty G's & Associates, LLC. Burl is survived by his children, Zahra, Montana and Diane; grandchildren, Monteanna, Montana Jr., Monkeria, Lashawn, Ayden, Malachi, Niya, Chris, and Charisma. He is also survived by the mothers of his children, Charlie Mae Cleveland and Marie Edwards. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW. 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins cited for excessive speeding4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Judge schedules hearing on Trump’s motion to disqualify DA Willis
8h ago

Credit: Mirtha Donastorg

SBA leader highlights partnership with Black Greek organizations
9h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Cops: Victim survives suspected murder-suicide attempt in SW Atlanta
8h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Cops: Victim survives suspected murder-suicide attempt in SW Atlanta
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves announce precautions against heat for current homestand
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Espinoza, Manuel
Miske, Suzanne
Mack, Valerie
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
14h ago
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top