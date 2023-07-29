JOHNSON, Burl



Mr. Burl Lamarr Johnson, age 79, of Stonecrest, passed Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Burl was born on July 16, 1944, in St. Louis, Missouri to Marie Johnson. He was the middle child, and the only boy. Burl was a businessman in Miami and Atlanta. He was the owner of Fifty G's & Associates, LLC. Burl is survived by his children, Zahra, Montana and Diane; grandchildren, Monteanna, Montana Jr., Monkeria, Lashawn, Ayden, Malachi, Niya, Chris, and Charisma. He is also survived by the mothers of his children, Charlie Mae Cleveland and Marie Edwards. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW. 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.



Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, GA

30311

