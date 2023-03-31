X

John, William St.

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ST. JOHN, William

William St. John, age 94 of Tucker, GA, died February 20, 2023. A graveside service was held February 24, 2023 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Augusta, GA. Mr. St. John retired from Southern Bell after 39 years of service. He was a central district office manager in charge of 50 locations in Georgia. Mr. St. John taught Sunday school for over 50 years at Burns Memorial in Augusta and Decatur 1st United Methodist Church. He was a Boy scout leader for several years in Augusta, GA. Mr. St. John was a Marine veteran who served during WWII and the Korean War. He is survived by his children, Robert Dale St. John, Diana Rees, Denise St. John and David St. John. Donations in memory of William St. John can be made to Shepherd's Chapel by phone, 800 643-4645. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Duluth Chapel

3088 Duluth Highway

Duluth, GA

30096

https://www.billheadfuneralhome.com/

Editors' Picks

Christian school investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against former teacher8h ago

Credit: AP

Max Fried’s injury is bummer for Braves on ‘fun’ opening day
7h ago

Credit: Seth Wenig & Ben Gray

Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
8h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta Public Schools drops redistricting plans after student protest
9h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta Public Schools drops redistricting plans after student protest
9h ago

Credit: TNS

AJC Mock Draft 2.0: Jalen Carter drops to the Falcons
14h ago
The Latest

West, Paul
George, Mack
2h ago
James, Rodney
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Seth Wenig & Ben Gray

Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
8h ago
Six years ago, the collapse and epic rebuild of I-85 bridge. Watch a time lapse
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top