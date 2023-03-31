John, William St.

ST. JOHN, William



William St. John, age 94 of Tucker, GA, died February 20, 2023. A graveside service was held February 24, 2023 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Augusta, GA. Mr. St. John retired from Southern Bell after 39 years of service. He was a central district office manager in charge of 50 locations in Georgia. Mr. St. John taught Sunday school for over 50 years at Burns Memorial in Augusta and Decatur 1st United Methodist Church. He was a Boy scout leader for several years in Augusta, GA. Mr. St. John was a Marine veteran who served during WWII and the Korean War. He is survived by his children, Robert Dale St. John, Diana Rees, Denise St. John and David St. John. Donations in memory of William St. John can be made to Shepherd's Chapel by phone, 800 643-4645. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.



