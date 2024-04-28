Obituaries

Jeter, Raymond

1 hour ago

JETER, Sr., Raymond L.

Raymond L. Jeter, Sr. was born on November 15, 1926, a native to Atlanta, a World War II Veteran, a retired USPS Supervisor, and Spelman College Postmaster, passed away peacefully in his home on April 24, 2024. His Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Hoosier Memorial United Methodist Church, 2545 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Rev. Gary D. Dean, pastor. His body will lie instate at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM, on the day of service. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory, Felica Jeter Randolph, Raymond Jeter, Jr., Neeka Jeter, and Valerie Jeter Carvana. On Tuesday, public viewing will be held from 1:00 - 8:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000 www.murraybrothersfh.com.




