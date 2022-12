JETER (BROOKS), Lorraine



Lorraine Brooks Jeter, age 79, of Marietta, Georgia died peacefully in her home on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Viewing today, December 16, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM at Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors. Visitation Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM, Funeral Service 11:00AM, Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Roswell, Georgia. Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors, Mareitta.