Jester, Pauline

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">JESTER, Pauline N.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 69, of Atlanta, passed May 7, 2021. Graveside Service Friday, May 14, 11 AM at Westview Cemetery. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, Atlanta.</font><br/>

