<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">JESTER, Pauline N.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 69, of Atlanta, passed May 7, 2021. Graveside Service Friday, May 14, 11 AM at Westview Cemetery. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, Atlanta.</font><br/>
<p>Funeral Home Information</p>
<p>Herschel Thornton Mortuary</p>
<p>3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.</p>
<p>Atlanta, GA</p>
<p>30311</p>
<p>https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>