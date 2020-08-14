X

James, Ernest

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

JAMES, Ernest Mr. Ernest James of Covington, GA entered eternal rest on August 3, 2020. Home Going Service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Sims Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 61 Sims Chapel Road Covington, GA. Pastor Cecil J. Rozier, Eulogist Assisted by others. He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Mary James; children, Amanda (Larry), Roderick (Corissa) James, Dexter James, Winifred James and Reginald James; stepchildren, Lenora (Timothy) Lewis, Charles Ringo (Cheron) Maddox, Thydius Lanier Maddox; sixteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Bertha Mae Benton; two brothers-in-law, Linton Benton and Cornelius Benton; one sister-in-law, Althia Perry and a host of other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, noon until 8:00 P.M. at the chapel. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:45 A.M. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

