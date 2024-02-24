JACOBS, Terence "Terry"



Terence "Terry" Jacobs, of Cumming, GA, passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2024.



He was born in New York City, on November 9, 1938, the son of Clarence Richard Jacobs (Sterling, IL) and Margaret Gibson (Rock Island, IL). He grew up on his parent's dairy farm in Princeton, IL, graduated from Princeton High School (1956), The University of Illinois (1961), and completed the Advanced Human Resources Management Program at the University of Michigan. He married the former Donna Drew (Herrin, IL), on September 3, 1960.



Most of his career was spent in human resources management. He was Senior Vice President of Human Resources at the Flagship National Bank of Miami (FL), Trust Company Bank in Atlanta, and it's successor, Sun Trust Bank Atlanta. He retired from Sun Trust in 1996.



He served two terms on the Board of The Atlanta Children's Shelter, and was a founding member of the Atlanta Healthcare Alliance. He was an active member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Cumming, where he and his wife were co-founders of the Prime Timers Group, and was a volunteer with the Good Shepherd Job Seekers Ministry. Terry enjoyed bass fishing, wood turning, and model railroading.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jacobs.



He is survived by his sons, Richard, and Mark (wife, Valerie); and grandchildren, Jennifer (fiancé, Lenny) and Alan.



Visitation will be at Ingram Funeral Home on Sunday, February 25, 2024, from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM. The Rite of Catholic Burial Mass will be celebrated by Father Diosmar Natad, at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 1:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Keystone Village, or to The Atlanta Children's Shelter.



Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040, in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at



www.ingramfuneralhome.com





