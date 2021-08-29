Jackson, Rudolph Ellsworth

JACKSON, Dr., Rudolph Ellsworth MD



Age 86, of Atlanta, GA passed away on August 19, 2021. He was a graduate of Morehouse College 1957 and Meharry Medical College 1961. A pioneer in Sickle Cell disease, he was the first black physician at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. He retired from Morehouse School of Medicine and the CDC. Jackson was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Wake Wednesday, September 1 from 6-8 PM at funeral home. Funeral Thursday, September 2 at Friendship Baptist Church 11 AM. Link to view service William Gayleano Murray and Son Facebook page.

