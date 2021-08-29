ajc logo
X

Jackson, Rudolph Ellsworth

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JACKSON, Dr., Rudolph Ellsworth MD

Age 86, of Atlanta, GA passed away on August 19, 2021. He was a graduate of Morehouse College 1957 and Meharry Medical College 1961. A pioneer in Sickle Cell disease, he was the first black physician at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. He retired from Morehouse School of Medicine and the CDC. Jackson was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Wake Wednesday, September 1 from 6-8 PM at funeral home. Funeral Thursday, September 2 at Friendship Baptist Church 11 AM. Link to view service William Gayleano Murray and Son Facebook page.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Geeslin, George
2
Conrad, Luther
3
Frandsen, Dallas
4
Hickson, Zella
5
Hudgins, Ronald
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top