JACKSON, Frances



Frances Irene Jackson transitioned on May 7, 2023 in her home in Atlanta, GA at the age of 87.



Frances was a beautiful, kind and loving soul who touched so many spreading joy and happiness wherever she went.



To honor Frances, a Memorial Service will be held May 25 at 4 PM at Hoosier Memorial United Methodist Church located at 2545 Benjamin E Mays Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30311.