Jackson, Doris

Doris E. Jackson, age 93, of Marietta, GA, passed on January 10, 2024. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, January 18, 2024, at New Life Church, 3592 Flat Shoals Road, Decatur, GA 30034. Final resting place Washington Cemetery, 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA 30033. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, from 12 PM - 8 PM at our South Dekalb Chapel. Please express your condolences on our website. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, (404) 241-5656.



