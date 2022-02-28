Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Izell, Booker

ajc.com

Obituaries
13 hours ago

Booker Izell was not a journalist, but embodied those qualities: A knack for asking tough, probing questions. An eye for detail. Dogged persistence.

Izell changed the face of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and its parent company Cox Enterprises by championing diversity, attracting more employees of color and mentoring a generation of Black journalists.

As head of diversity and inclusion, he guided those changes with a combination of affability, compassion, ability to communicate and directness - when necessary.

"Booker was no pushover," said retired senior managing editor of the AJC James Mallory. "And he had a way about him of getting his point across."

Booker Izell, 82, died Feb. 16 after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife Birdie, daughter Gwendolyn, sisters Ethel Jenkins and Betty Clay and a number of nieces, nephews and goddaughters. A funeral service was held Feb. 24, 2022.

His first newspapering job at the Dayton Daily News in Ohio involved supervising youngsters who threw the paper onto doorsteps.

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home West End Chapel is handling arrangements.

Read more about Booker Izell on AJC.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Booker Izell dies at 82: championed diversity, shaped Black Atlanta journalists
3h ago
Dillon, James
13h ago
Anderson, Delores
13h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top