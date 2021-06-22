IZARD, William Henry



William Henry Izard, 97, passed away peacefully in his sleep June 15, 2021. Born March 26, 1924 in Clinton, MS, son of E. Ray Izard and Maude Walker Izard, he graduated from high school in 1942 in Gallman, MS with a class of 6. He entered Mississippi State University (MSU) where he completed a semester before joining the Army Air Corps in May 1943. He received his wings in August 1944 and went overseas as a P-47 Thunderbolt fighter pilot as WWII was ending in Europe. He spent 18 months in the Army of Occupation in Germany, before returning to the US and resuming his education at MSU in 1947. He married Kathryn Elizabeth (Betty) Klumb on December 21, 1947 in Crystal Springs, MS . He graduated from MSU in 1949 with a degree in Accounting, and began his career with Southern Bell. His work took him to cities all over the South including Atlanta, as well as 4 years in New York with AT&T. He and his family returned to Atlanta in 1970, where he was Assistant Comptroller at Southern Bell, residing in Marietta, GA. He retired in 1986. He is survived by his wife of 75 years and daughters, Mary Kathryn (Kay) Izard of Roswell, and Elizabeth Lynn Izard of Marietta.



Henry was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church and Indian Hills Country Club, where he played golf with the Indian Hills Senior Golf Association and gin rummy with a special group of friends. Since his first date with Betty, they played bridge with various groups over the years. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, and grew tomatoes which he delighted in giving to friends, until he was 90. Also, until he was 90, he loved mowing on his riding lawn mower. He enjoyed nature and animals. He was a generous father and a loving husband. He always had a joke to tell.



Henry and Betty travelled extensively, including a trip around the world to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in 1998. They also returned to each of his stations in WWII, both in the US and abroad. Funeral arrangements by H.M. Patterson in Marietta are TBD. Burial will be at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs.

