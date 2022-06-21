ajc logo
ISENBERG, Richard "Dick"

Richard "Dick" Isenberg of Atlanta passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, due to complications from ALS. He was 85 years old.

Born in Atlanta, Dick attended Inman Grammar School and graduated from Grady High School, during which time he served as president of the regional chapter of AZA. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Emory University. He served in the Air National Guard.

Dick spent his entire career as an agent in the life insurance business and owned his own agency, Isenberg Insurance Services, in Sandy Springs until his retirement in 2002. He served as president of the Sandy Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Kiwanis Club, as well as co-president of the High Point Elementary School PTA; and he served on the board of directors of Temple Sinai (which he and his family joined in 1971), the Sandy Springs Board of Ethics, the Atlanta CLU chapter, and the Northside Jaycees.

The son of Agnes and Sam Isenberg, Dick is survived by Betty, his wife of almost 60 years. Betty and Dick were a devoted couple whose greatest enjoyment was spending time with each other and their family.

He is also survived by his children, Lauralee (and Steve) Bernstein of Roswell, and Doug (and Leslie) Isenberg of Atlanta; grandchildren Averie Bernstein, Shane Bernstein, Ari Isenberg, Jake Isenberg and Jared Isenberg, all of Atlanta; sister Bonnie (and Gary) Richman of Atlanta; sister-in-law Roz Slyn of Louisville, Kentucky; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. The family is indebted to the beautiful care provided by Weinstein Hospice and his caregivers, Tamara Cook and Veronica Duhaney.

A graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 11 AM, with Rabbi Ron Segal of Temple Sinai officiating. The service will also be streamed online via Zoom at a link available on the website of Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care.

Donations may be made to Weinstein Hospice; the Emory ALS Center; Temple Sinai, or another charity of choice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

