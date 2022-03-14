INGRAM, George Phillips



Age 86, of Cumming, GA passed away surrounded by his loving family at his home on March 10, 2022. Born February 28, 1936 in Cumming, GA, he was the son of the late Royston, Sr, and Ellene Ingram.



A lifelong resident of Cumming, George was a 1953 graduate of Cumming High School. He attended the University of Georgia and graduated from the Gupton School of Mortuary Science in 1959, where he was President of his graduating class. He was a member of the Lafayette Masonic Lodge #44F&AM, and was a Shriner for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Forsyth County Lions Club, and previously served on the Board of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children).



A leader in the community, George was elected Mayor of Cumming in 1967 and served in that capacity until 1970. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cumming.



Dedicated to the service of others, George P. Ingram was a man of great compassion, work ethic, loyalty, integrity, and honor. As the former owner and funeral director of Ingram Funeral Home, he helped thousands of families in their time of greatest need. He always treated each family and individual with respect. His professionalism was unmatched and the Ingram Funeral Home name is renowned as one of the leading funeral homes in the Southeast.



George began working at the funeral home at the age of 14 under the direction of his father Royston Ingram Sr. and only recently stopped working due to declining health. Additionally, he established and owned Sawnee View Gardens, Forsyth County's only perpetual care cemetery. He also previously operated one of Forsyth County's first ambulance services with his brothers.



A humble man who treated everyone with kindness has left us. He loved his family and community dearly. He enjoyed snow skiing, boating, and spending time with his friends and family. The world is a better place because of the life of George Phillips Ingram. May we all strive to carry on his legacy.



George is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Garner Ingram; sister, Joyce Ingram Maddox (Ryman); sister in law, Gloria Ingram. He is survived by his wife, Ruth M. Ingram; daughters, Rita Castleberry (Earl), Lisa Bennett (Scott), and Phyllis Ingram; grandchildren, Hutch Bennett (Cat), Callan Gurley (Jed), Allye Haack (Ben), Kendall



Mauldin (Bailey), Summer Bennett, Jacob Ingram, and Sabrina Ingram; great grandchildren, Elijah Looper ("My Little Boy") and Emery Haack ("My Baby"); his siblings, Buck Ingram, Robert Ingram (Sandra), Charles Ingram (Gail), and Linda Stafford; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held at Ingram Funeral Home on Saturday and Sunday (March 12 and 13) from 1:00PM - 4:00PM and 6:00PM - 9:00PM, as well as Monday March 14 from 1:00PM until time of service. Service will be held at First Baptist Church Cumming at 4:00PM on Monday March 14. Entombment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens with close friends and family in attendance.



Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA is in charge of arrangements.



Condolences may be expressed online at ingramfuneralhome.com.



