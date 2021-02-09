HURFORD, Ann



Ann Marie Folger Hurford, age 74 of Lilburn, Georgia died peacefully on February 6, 2021 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Ann was born in Atlanta, GA on May 18, 1946 to Frank Pickens Folger and Sara Nash Folger. She attended Avondale High School, graduating in 1964 and graduated from Georgia Southern University in 1968. She married Barry in 1974. She worked for Munford as a legal secretary from 1968-80, stopping to raise her children - Whitney born in 1980, and Kyle in 1983. She returned to work after her children reached secondary school, and retired from Robins, Kaplin, Miller, and Ciresi in 2008 to become a full-time grandmother, or Gigi. Ann was a dedicated volunteer at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, accompanying the children's choir, serving as an elder and deacon, leading Bible studies, as a Stephens minister, and singing alto in the adult choir. Ann also enjoyed sewing, reading, playing bridge, and scrapbooking. Ann volunteered her secretarial services to local organizations such as her neighborhood community club. Ann is remembered by many as a quiet but compassionate woman with a servant's heart. Ann was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Sara Folger of Avondale Estates. She is survived by her devoted husband, Barry; brother, Richard Folger (Joanne); children, Whitney Duncan (Corey) and Kyle Hurford (Ashley); grandchildren, David and Sara Duncan and Finnegan and Beckett Hurford; as well as numerous extended relations. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Interment will be held Friday, February 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Melwood Cemetery, Stone Mountain, GA. The memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Lilburn, GA. In lieu of flowers, those who would like to commemorate Ann's life may consider making a donation to one of the following charities, or to a favorite charity of their choice: Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church Music Ministry ("in loving memory of Ann Hurford"), 1400 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA, 30047 (goodshepherdpc.org) or the Alzheimer's Association of Georgia, 41 Perimeter Center E #550, Atlanta, GA 30346 (alz.org). Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand that we will be limiting the amount of people at our chapel for visitations and services. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

