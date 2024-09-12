Obituaries

Hunter, James

2 hours ago

HUNTER, Sr., James

Celebration of Life for Mr. James Walter Hunter, Sr., will be held on Friday, September 13, 2024, 11 AM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment; Monte Vista Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 AM on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 1 PM - 8 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.murraybrothersfh.com/

