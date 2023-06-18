HUNT, Robert Wright



Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Robert Wright Hunt passed away on Friday, June 2, in Cumming, Georgia. He was born on October 3, 1927, to Thomazine (Wright) and John C. Hunt of Wharton, New Jersey. He had one sister, Jacqueline Hunt; and a brother-in-law, William B. Green of Hendersonville, North Carolina.



Robert had an idyllic childhood in northwestern New Jersey. He enjoyed playing with his neighborhood friends and swimming and diving, two sports at which he excelled. Next door, his grandfather operated a small confectionary shop where Robert could choose anything from the merchandise. Later, as a teenager, he worked there as a "soda jerk," making ice cream sodas and sundaes.



Robert earned excellent grades and graduated from Wharton High School, class of 1946, as valedictorian. He then entered the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and earned a B.S. degree in electrical engineering graduating in 1950.



Upon graduation, Robert returned to New Jersey, working first for the Curtis-Wright aviation company and then for Dupont. While still in his twenties, he began a long career with IBM, initially in Poughkeepsie, New York.



Robert met Joan Sickler, who was a secretary to the head of manufacturing engineering for IBM, while on a blind date. Robert and Joan were married for 58 years and had three children: son, John and his wife, Diane of Sandy Springs, Georgia; daughter, Patricia and her husband, James McCrary of Lusby, Maryland; and son, Roger and his wife, Cindy of Johns Creek, Georgia. They were further blessed with seven grandchildren: Sarah Hunt of Charleston, South Carolina; Joseph McCrary and his wife, Dove, of Cincinnati, Ohio; Christina Patel and her husband, Nishal of Alpharetta, Georgia; Benjamin McCrary of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Roger Hunt Jr. and his wife, Carlie of Auburn, Alabama; Nicole Hunt of Roswell, Georgia; Anthony Daniel McCrary of Lusby, Maryland; and six great-grandchildren.



Robert's career with IBM took him to Kingston, NY, Rockville, MD, Manassas, VA, and Burlington, VT. He worked in several IBM divisions and was responsible for IBM obtaining patents for several devices used in the formative days of computer technology. Upon his retirement, Robert and Joan moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to be closer to their children and grandchildren.



Robert's love of knowledge was passed down to his three children, teaching them to read at a very early age, searching the night sky with a telescope, and visiting historical places up and down the east coast. As a hobby, Robert delved deep into Quantum Physics, Special Relativity, VLSI, and Topology. He enjoyed talking about current events and history. His memory was a steel trap, and he could quote from Shakespeare and T. S. Elliot, as well as Poe and Robert Louis Stevenson, up to his last days.



Robert's great joy was his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing with them and taught them about the night sky. He attended their sporting events as their number one fan. He also would write and illustrate stories for them, which had them howling with laughter. Robert will be greatly missed.



A graveside service will be held in Stone Ridge, New York.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com