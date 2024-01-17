Hughes, Howard

HUGHES, Jr., Howard "Ron"



Howard R. Hughes Jr., 87, passed away surrounded by family on January 13, 2024. Born in Atlanta, GA, where he lived for 59 years, Ron was the son of Howard Hughes, Sr., and Louise Hughes. He graduated from Atlanta's Murphy High School in 1955. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1958 and proudly served his country for four years as a signal analyst at Fort Monroe, VA. Upon returning home from the military, he continued his education and graduated with a law degree from Atlanta Law School in 1967.



Ron worked at Cowan Supply Company in Atlanta for 25 years, culminating in the role of president and CEO, before moving to Tampa, FL, with his wife, Grace. While in Tampa, he proudly worked for Grohe America and Hansgrohe until his retirement in 2015, at the age of 79.



Ron never met a stranger, and loved his family, UGA football and his church. He and Grace were married for more than 64 incredible years. He attended Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bethlehem, GA.



Ron was preceded in death by his father, Howard Hughes, Sr; his mother, Louise Hughes; and sister, Nancy Jones. Ron is survived by his wife, Grace; daughters, Kimberly Looby (Thomas Looby) and Leanne Cates (Ross Crater); grandchildren, Megan Golder (Christian Golder), Kaitlin Ridge (Thomas Ridge), Michael Cates (Danielle Cates), Trenton Cates, Kara Looby and Ashlyn Cates; as well as his great-grandchildren, Tyler Ridge, Ava Ridge, Addison Ridge, Ansley Ridge, Dylan Cates, Lillian Cates, Quinn Golder and Thomas Ridge.



Grace and her family invite you to join in celebrating Ron's life this Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1 PM, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Bethlehem United Methodist Church.



