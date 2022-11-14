Hughes, Delores

HUGHES (OAKES), Delores



Delores Oakes Hughes, age 76 of Grayson, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Delores was preceded in death by her daughter, Elecia Peters Kittrell; husband, Truman E. Hughes; grandson, Johnny Cox; parents, Tommy Oakes and Virginia Meyer; as well as her beloved brother, Tommy Mack Oakes. Delores is survived by her daughter, Dee Dee Peters (Paul Conlon); son, John Cox (Lisa Holly Cox); grandson, Michael Kittrell (Aubrey); as well as an abundance of family members who treasured and adored her and many life-long friends who were always by her side. Delores had a personality bigger than TV could hold. She rose to fame as Mema from the show Hollywood Hillbillies. Despite having numerous fans around the world, she remained grounded. She loved her family fiercely, but loved her dog Larry even more. The brightest light of this world is now shining in Heaven. A Funeral Service to Celebrate the Life of Delores will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tom Wages Funeral Home. Rev. Taylor Childers will officiate. Interment will follow at Peachtree Road (Old Field) Baptist Church Cemetery in Suwanee. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



