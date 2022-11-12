HUDSON, Thomas



Thomas Edward Hudson, age 82, formerly of Forest Park, currently of Fayetteville, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was born in Athens, Georgia to the late William Eugene Hudson and Mary Virginia Aycock Hudson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Hugh Milton Mills III.



Tom is survived by his wife, Marcia Hudson; children, Sherri McGowan (Matt), Wes Hudson, Scott Hudson (Chris); grandchildren Celia Hudson, Maggie Israel (Garret), Stephanie Monjaras (Kristin), Crystal Hudson, Wesley Hudson, Mason McGowan (Anna), Katherine McGowan, Claire McGowan; several great-grandchildren; his sister, Helen Hudson Mills; and several extended family members. Tom also leaves behind a large host of friends.



He was a graduate of Athens High School class of 1958. He was a member of Jones Memorial United Methodist Church for many years and Jodeco Road United Methodist Church. He was a of The Gideons International since 1981 with the North Clayton Camp. He enjoyed building model airplanes, puzzels, and archery. He and Marcia were married for 62 years. After retiring from the State of Georgia Audit Department, he enjoyed traveling the world with her.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Gideons International in memory of Tom Hudson.



Checks should be made payable to The Gideons International. The Gideons International, 50 Century Blvd, Nashville, TN 37214 or online to www.gideons.org/give.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, beginning 11:00 AM at Jodeco Road United Methodist Church with Rev. Becky Jones officiating. A private burial will take place later. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.



