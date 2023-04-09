X

Hudson, Richard A.

Obituaries
12 hours ago

HUDSON, Dr. Richard A.

(April 14, 1960 -

November 20, 2022)

After a long and complicated struggle with multiple health issues, Dr. Richard A. Hudson, age 62, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home in Atlanta, Georgia.

Until he was disabled by his heath issues in 2012, Doc Rick practiced Family Medicine for over 20 years at the Hudson Medical Group in Midtown Atlanta.

Doc Rick was known as the doctor who was completely devoted to all of his patients. He had a well-deserved reputation for tearing down barriers to service on their behalf - especially to the under-served or disadvantaged patients from the AIDS, Transgender, Deaf and Deaf-Blind communities.

Rick and the deceased members of his family were remembered during a midnight Roman Catholic Mass on Christmas Eve at St. Lawrence Church, in Utica, Michigan.

On April 15, 2023, from 2 PM to 4 PM, a 'Tribute To Dr. Richard A. Hudson' will be live streamed. Please use the following link to register: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqcuCoqD4iGNbjfw8IEoUkfOqK96Yg9b2x




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Citing injury, Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters4h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud suffers concussion on collision, will go on injured list
12h ago

Credit: Emory University

Emory baseball team scores 62 runs in 14-inning doubleheader
15h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Braves place catcher Travis d’Arnaud on injured list
1h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Braves place catcher Travis d’Arnaud on injured list
1h ago

Credit: AP

AMA's first gay president to take over at tumultuous time
4h ago
The Latest

Funk, William
12h ago
Craven, Cleo
12h ago
Bessho, Laura
12h ago
Featured

Credit: Emory University

Emory baseball team scores 62 runs in 14-inning doubleheader
15h ago
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top