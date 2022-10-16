ajc logo
HUBBARD, Carol

Carol Dormon Hubbard passed away peacefully on October 10, 2022 in Marietta, GA surrounded by her family. She was 82 years old.

Carol is survived by her husband of 55 years, Barry Hubbard; their son, John Hubbard; her daughter-in-law, Katherine Saul Hubbard; and her grandsons, Jack Hubbard and Charlie Hubbard. She was preceded in death by her father, James H. Dormon; mother, Ethel C. Shaw; and her older brother Jim Dormon.

Carol was born December 30, 1939 in Monroe, LA and grew up riding bikes and playing Jacks in Lafayette, LA. She received her undergraduate degree from Florida State University in Tallahasse, FL where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. She then received her masters degree from Emory University in Atlanta, GA. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta.

Carol married Barry in April of 1967 in Lafayette, LA. Carol was a lifelong educator who started her own school and worked for 50 years in some of the best metro Atlanta schools like The Atlanta Speech School, The School In The Woods, Trinity School, and The Galloway School. Earlier in life she enjoyed world travel, tennis, and running, where she participated in the Peachtree Road Races of the 1970s and 1980s. She always enjoyed being social and entertaining friends which culminated in hosting a large Christmas day party every year from 1980 to 2015. Later in life she traveled the southeast collecting folk art and making new friends. She loved her grandchildren the most of all, taking them to parks and museums when they were younger, and watching their sporting events as they grew older.

A memorial service for Carol is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Cross Creek Cafe from 4 PM to 6 PM. Condolences can be sent to 9 Chaumont Square NW Atlanta, Ga 30327, and any memorial donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta Women's Transitional Center.

