Howard, Telside

HOWARD (STRICKLAND) (MATTHEWS), Telside "Tatty"



Telside "Tatty" Howard, age 90, passed away in her sleep at home on April 22, 2022. She was born February 8, 1932, in Atlanta, at Piedmont Hospital, the daughter of Telside and Douglas Matthews.



Tatty attended E. Rivers School and Washington Seminary in Atlanta and subsequently graduated from the National Cathedral School in 1950 and Marjorie Webster Junior College in 1952, both located in Washington, D.C.



After returning to Atlanta, she worked briefly as a business office assistant before her marriage in 1952 at The Cathedral of St. Phillip Episcopal Church to Robert M. Strickland of Atlanta.



Tatty was a beautiful, loyal and loving wife and mother to four sons, Robert Jr., Douglas, William and Walter. Tatty played an active role in support of her husband Bob's many leadership positions in business and with civic and educational organizations. Tatty also devoted considerable time and resources to participate in and support of various community and charitable organizations on her own, including Meals on Wheels, American Red Cross, the Piedmont Women's Auxiliary, Junior League of Atlanta and others.



Tatty grew up playing tennis at the Piedmont Driving Club, Bitsy Grant, and Blackburn Tennis Centers where she developed into a strong competitive player, wining numerous trophies both on the local and national level. In 1991 her USTA team won the National Championship in Dallas, Texas. In her later years, Tatty switched sports and became very active playing golf and croquet.



Tatty had many fond memories of summers spent with friends at the family house on Lake Blue Ridge, that her dad built. She also loved to travel domestically and abroad, and to spend time in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida each summer with family.



In 1994, Tatty's husband Robert Strickland passed away. In 1998 she married Harry C. Howard of Atlanta, who with his deceased wife, Mary Helen, had been friends of Tatty and Bob since the early 1950s. Tatty and Harry had many mutual friends, with whom they enjoyed an active social life. They regularly attended Augusta National for the Masters Golf Tournament and also enjoyed traveling. In 2002 they acquired a second home in Highlands, North Carolina, where they spent their summers. They were members of Highlands Country Club, where they enjoyed golf, croquet and social activities.



In Atlanta, Tatty was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, Peachtree Golf Club, Capital City Club and was also a widow member of Augusta National Golf Club. She was also a member of the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Woodruff Arts Center, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the Atlanta Opera.



Tatty was an active member of Northside United Methodist Church in Atlanta since its founding and participated during the summers at Highlands United Methodist Church, in Highlands, North Carolina.



Survivors include her husband Harry; sister, Valeria "Vally" Manson of Charlottesville, Virginia; sons and their wives, Bob and Marianne "Nina" Strickland, Doug and Brenda Strickland, Walter and Katherine Strickland, daughter-in-law, Nicki Green Strickland, all of Atlanta; stepdaughter Anne Howard Ames and husband John; grandchildren Katherine "Katie" Strickland, Margaret Strickland, Robert Strickland, Emma Strickland, Jackson Strickland, William Strickland and Logan Strickland; step-grandchildren Mary Catherine Porter, Julia Porter Rishel, Harrison Porter, Will Freihoffer, Joan Freihoffer Patrick, Chase Warner, Morgan Warner and several step-great-grandchildren. Other survivors are nieces Telside Manson and Nancy Manson Kleinhans, Jessie Elcock Smith, Nancy Elcock and Clair Elcock Banks, and nephew, Walter Elcock, as well as first cousin Anne "Dittie" Bennett, of New Orleans. She was predeceased by her parents, Telside and Douglas Matthews, son, William "Billy" Strickland, stepdaughter Helen Howard Porter, step-grandson Samuel "Sam" Warner, and first cousin Margot Logan and her husband Sam. Tatty is also survived by Laura Zachary, her long-time housekeeper and companion. Sincere appreciation is extended to Cynthia Price and Myrto Beaugris, for the loyal, devoted care they provided for Tatty.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Northside United Methodist Church, with a reception to follow at Peachtree Golf Club.



For those who wish to make a memorial contribution, please consider Good Samaritan Health Center, 1015 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, Atlanta, Georgia 30318, The Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346, or a charity of your choice.



