HOWARD, Elinor DuPuch



Elinor DuPuch Howard, age 95, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on September 11, 2022. Elinor was born on December 28, 1926, in Miami, Florida, to Pierre DuPuch and May Crichton DuPuch. Elinor grew up in Miami and graduated from Miami High School. She met her husband, Olin L. Howard, when he returned from World War II and was his beloved wife for fifty-four years until his death.



Elinor is survived by her daughter, Sandra Flewellyn and her husband Cary; and by her daughter, Cynthia Strickland; her grandchildren, Nicole Carter and her husband Scott, Christopher Scott Chamlee and his wife Gina, Ryan Strickland and his wife Paola, Ashley Strickland; her great-grandchildren, Andrew Carter, Lauren Carter, Caroline Carter, Christopher Chamlee, Nathan Chamlee, Avery Strickland, and Royce Strickland.



Elinor was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; her sisters, Marjorie Foster and Doris DuPuch; and her twin brother, Douglas DuPuch.



The family want to thank the loving, caregiver angels who helped to care for Elinor during her last years.



The funeral service will be held September 16, 2022, at 12:00 PM in the chapel at A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA. The family will receive family and friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.



