ajc logo
X

Howard, Elinor

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HOWARD, Elinor DuPuch

Elinor DuPuch Howard, age 95, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on September 11, 2022. Elinor was born on December 28, 1926, in Miami, Florida, to Pierre DuPuch and May Crichton DuPuch. Elinor grew up in Miami and graduated from Miami High School. She met her husband, Olin L. Howard, when he returned from World War II and was his beloved wife for fifty-four years until his death.

Elinor is survived by her daughter, Sandra Flewellyn and her husband Cary; and by her daughter, Cynthia Strickland; her grandchildren, Nicole Carter and her husband Scott, Christopher Scott Chamlee and his wife Gina, Ryan Strickland and his wife Paola, Ashley Strickland; her great-grandchildren, Andrew Carter, Lauren Carter, Caroline Carter, Christopher Chamlee, Nathan Chamlee, Avery Strickland, and Royce Strickland.

Elinor was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; her sisters, Marjorie Foster and Doris DuPuch; and her twin brother, Douglas DuPuch.

The family want to thank the loving, caregiver angels who helped to care for Elinor during her last years.

The funeral service will be held September 16, 2022, at 12:00 PM in the chapel at A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA. The family will receive family and friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
August 30, 2022 Dacula - Aerial photograph shows future site of Rowen development, a "knowledge community" similar to the research triangle that is scheduled to break ground in October, along Drowning Creek Road (right) in Dacula on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. University Pkwy (US-29) is shown on left. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Groundbreaking expected soon for Rowen development in Gwinnett13h ago
Calvin Watts poses for a photo after being appointed Gwinnett County's superintendent in July 2021. One group is questioning his membership on a board that reviews the district's accreditation. (Rebecca Wright for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Gwinnett school superintendent’s board service raises ethics concern
14h ago
Christopher Pino, 39, was arrested and charged with murder after his mother's death was ruled a homicide, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Loganville man charged with killing 61-year-old mother at Forsyth County home
13h ago
A 27-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash while street racing left a 50-year-old man dead, Gwinnett County police said.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Man arrested after street racing crash leaves innocent driver dead in Gwinnett
9h ago
A 27-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash while street racing left a 50-year-old man dead, Gwinnett County police said.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Man arrested after street racing crash leaves innocent driver dead in Gwinnett
9h ago
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table just before his defense team announced their intention to rest their case during the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Defense suddenly rests case in Florida school shooter trial
11h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Barnett, Penelope Hollinshead
Meyer, Raymond
Elliott, Agnes
1h ago
Featured
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Credit: Joshua McCoy

After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
19h ago
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top