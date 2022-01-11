HOOKER, Charles Everett



Mr. Charles Everett Hooker was born on March 28, 1951, in Brandon, MS, to the late Oscar W. Lott and Christine Lott. He moved to Pascagoula, MS, and later made his permanent residence in Atlanta, GA. Charles graduated in 1969, from Carver High School in Pascagoula, MS, and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration from Jackson State University in Jackson, MS. At an early age, Charles received the Lord as his personal Savior and was a member of Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta, GA.



Throughout his younger years, Charles was a beloved member of his high school class and a class leader where he forged lifelong bonds. It was there that Charles met his confidant and life partner, Dr. Sandra Harris-Hooker. On April 25, 1981, they united in holy matrimony and moved to Boston, MA, before settling in Atlanta, GA. In 1988, Charles received one of his most cherished gifts from God, his only daughter, Ashley Christina Hooker, who was the "apple of his eye."



Charles experienced the fullness of life and enjoyed many life experiences. He served in the United States Army, was recruited to join Ingalls Shipbuilding, and then worked many years at Hughes Aircraft in LaGrange, GA. He later retired from NCR/Teradata Corporation in Atlanta, GA, as an Account Manager. His diverse skillset and signature quick wit opened many doors and endeared him to many.



Charles had many hobbies, but his most loved hobby was restoring antique and classic cars which lasted throughout his entire life. He was also a devoted Jackson State University alumnus and loved his JSU Tigers! As we celebrate his homegoing, the special times shared with Charles will never be forgotten because he always left a lasting impression on anyone who knew or encountered him.



God called Charles home to eternal rest on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, GA, surrounded by his wife (Sandra), daughter (Ashley) and family.



The homegoing services for Charles are as follows:



Celebration of Life Service will be held January 14, 2022, 11 AM at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd., Atlanta, GA 30311. Service is private, due to COVID-19 restrictions.



LIVESTREAM of funeral service can be viewed at www.cascadeumc.org.



Interment: Westview Cemetery, 1680 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, Georgia.



In Lieu of Flowers, the family ask that condolences for Charles Hooker be sent to:



Jackson State University Development Foundation, P.O. Box 17144, Jackson, MS 39217



Viewing/ Wake Service will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 4-6 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, with a public viewing beginning at 12 PM. (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



