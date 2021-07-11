ajc logo
Honkisz, James

HONKISZ, James E.

James E. Honkisz died July 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife Catherine Binns, son Ted Honkisz, daughter-in-law Jena Sarappo, sister Linda (Gary) Galka, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Born in Chicago in 1948, Jim graduated from Harvard College and the University of Chicago Law School. He joined the Coca Cola Company in 1980; his career there included positions in Atlanta, London and Tampa. After retiring as senior counsel for Coke's Latin American group, Jim was an adjunct professor of business law at Kennesaw State University. His body was donated to the Emory University School of Medicine. Jim was an ardent supporter of the arts, education and social justice. The family request contributions in his memory be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

