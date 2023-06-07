HONIG, Maxine



Maxine Beyer Honig passed away peacefully on May 31, 2023, surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with cancer. In addition to being a devoted mother, a loving wife, a compassionate sister, and a talented athlete, Maxine was an exceptionally kind and loyal friend who lived by the words "to have a friend, you must be a friend". Her friends would attest that she lived up to and exceeded her own standard, making them feel like treasured family. Maxine was a deeply and naturally empathic individual who consistently looked after the well-being of everyone she knew and encountered. She was extremely generous to those she loved and to the causes she believed in. She consistently practiced random acts of kindness and encouraged others to do the same.



She was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1960, raised in Pompano Beach, Florida, graduated from Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale in 1978, and received a business degree from Emory University in 1982, where she lettered in tennis. After graduation, Maxine had a successful career in banking and corporate finance with executive positions in foreign exchange for SunTrust, RJR Nabisco, and others before dedicating her life solely to the care and guidance of her family.



Maxine was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Beulah Beyer; and survived by sister, Inez Beyer; husband, Eric; and sons, Arthur and Bailey Honig.



Interment took place at Milton Fields, Milton, Georgia. A celebration of her life is planned.





