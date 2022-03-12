HONEYCUTT, Ronald G.



Ronald Gene Honeycutt, age 80, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on February 26th, 2022. He was born in Buladean, North Carolina to Ettie and Frank Honeycutt. He graduated from Baltimore College with a Business Degree. He had distinguished career and retired from Exxon Mobile. Ronald was a devoted father and husband. He was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the beach. One of his most cherished achievements he would want to be remembered is his membership in the Masonic organization. He was a member of the Bakersville, North Carolina Masonic Blue Lodge where he was elevated to the status of Master Mason and achieved the rank of 32nd degree. He had the honor of being recognized as a Master Mason for over 50 years and a Scottish Rite Mason for over 50 years. In addition, Ronald was a Shriner and a member of the Ararat Shrine in Kansas City, Missouri for 49 years. He would have received his 50-year Shrine Pin and Certificate in November of this year. Ronald was preceded in death by his first wife Phyllis Honeycutt, son Carl Honeycutt, sisters Esteline Byrd and Haseltine Odom, brother, Elmer Honeycutt, second wife Candy Honeycutt, and stepson Kevin Weast. Ronald is survived by his daughter Pamela Honeycutt-Mott, grandson Joseph Mott, granddaughter Jacqueline Honeycutt-Valko, niece Marcella Street, sister- in -law Jean Honeycutt, stepson Brian Weast, grandson Riley Weast, granddaughters Madison Weast and Emerson Weast. A private celebration for Ronald's life will be at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite Hospital or Wellstar Health System Foundation. Visit https://www.choa.org/donors-and-volunteers/in-kind-and-wishlist-gifts/in-kind-donation-form-sr or https://www.wellstar.org/community/foundation/donate respectively.



