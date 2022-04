Holmes, Rickie

HOLMES, Dr., Rickie



Celebration of Life for Dr. Rickie Holmes will be held Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Conyers Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3001 Old Salem Rd. SE, Conyers, GA 30013 at 1:00 PM. Interment Georgia National Cemetery-Canton. Public viewing will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 in the Ammer Parlor at 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tri-Cities Funeral Home. Final arrangements entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 6861 Main St., Lithonia, GA, 770 482-2358.