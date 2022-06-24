HOLLINGSWORTH, Mattie Ruth



Mother Mattie Ruth Hollingsworth of Decatur, GA peacefully transitioned on June 18, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, 11:00 AM, at Richards Chapel United Methodist Church, 426 Richards Chapel Rd. Covington, GA 30016. Pastor Robert Melson, Sr., Rev. Terrance Hollingsworth, Eulogist, assisted by others. Interment, Church Cemetery. Family and Friends will assemble at Rev. Terrance (Rina) Hollingsworth's residence at 10:00 AM. Visitation, Friday, June 24, 2022, 12:00 Noon until 7:00 PM. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Mr. Andre Hollingsworth, Mr. and Mrs. Michael (Tsitsi) Hollingsworth, and Rev. and Mrs. Terrance (Rina) Hollingsworth; three daughters, Mr. and Dr. Dennis (Sandra) Armstead, Deacon and Mrs. Charles (Valencia) Johnson and Ms. Sonya Calloway; twenty-one grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and many other special friends whose lives she touched over the years. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia 770-786-6177.



